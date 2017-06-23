Youngsters star at primary cricket competitions

The district Year 4 and 5 ECB Kwik Cricket competitions produced two days of action at Westgate Cricket Club.

The mixed primary school competitions were run by Steve Pemberton from the Lancashire Cricket Board in conjunction with the Lancaster, Morecambe and District Cricket Development Group and School Sports Network.

Bolton-le-Sands took victory in the Year 5 event as they backed up winning the Year 4 county competition 12 months ago.

They swept past all the teams put in front of them and will now go onto the county finals at Blackpool Cricket Club on July 11.

The school will also represent the Lancaster and Morecambe area at the SPAR Lancashire School Games on July 4, also at Stanley Park.

There Sands will be joined by Skerton St Luke’s.

The Year 4 competition was won by St Peter’s who got the better of Caton St Paul’s in the final.

They move onto their Lancashire final at Blackpool on July 13.

More than 150 youngsters took part in the two events with mixed teams of eight each having four boys and four girls.

Many of those who took part also play for clubs in the district. For more information email Steve from the LCB on SPemberton@lccc.co.uk.