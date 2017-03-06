Winner Wright ends Chisnall’s UK Open run

Dave Chisnall’s UK Open run was ended by eventual winner Peter Wright at the Butlins Minehead Resort.

In-form Wright won their round four contest 10-5 and went on to defeat Gerwyn Price 11-6 in Sunday’s final, ending his wait for a televised title.

The Morecambe ace had previously seen off Jamie Caven 10-4 in round three.

Chisnall is next in action when he faces home favourite Gary Anderson as the Betway Premier League moves to Glasgow this Thursday, March 9.

He kickstarted his campaign in Exeter with wins over Raymond van Barneveld and James Wade, playing twice with Michael van Gerwen injured.