Water Polo: Lancaster still in the hunt for another national title

Lancaster City are still in the hunt for another British Water Polo League title after an action-packed weekend at Salt Ayre Sports Centre.

The hosts won both their games in the latest round of Super 5s fixtures, seeing off Caledonia 12-5 on Saturday before an 11-9 win over Manchester 24 hours later.

It leaves Lancaster second in the table, two points behind leaders Cheltenham who slipped up with a 7-6 defeat to Solihull.

The sides again play twice on the final weekend of action in Gloucester with the top two meeting on Saturday, March 18.

“We’ve fought hard this season to blend the new, younger players with the experience of previous years and it looks to be paying dividends now,” said captain Tom Curwen.

“Cheltenham have dominated the league so far this year and as defending champions in their home pool, will go into the final weekend as favourites.

“But we’ll fight to the end and relish the role as underdogs looking to spoil the party.”

The opening quarter against Caledonia ended 2-2 but from then on the home side were in control with plenty of players getting in on the action in the 12-5 win.

Competition top goalscorer Curwen hit four, Scott Sharpe three and there was also two for both Aaron Mason and Glen Robinson.

Lancaster made a fine start against Manchester the following day and led 6-3 at half-time, London 2012 Olympian Robinson adding another three goals to his tally.

Curwen, Stefano Cossutti and Ed Grundy also got in on the act as the hosts gave themselves a good platform.

The lead was extended to 8-3 but Lancaster took their foot off the pedal and three goals in two minutes for Manchester set up a nervy finale.

The game was closed out professionally though, an 11-9 win setting up the final weekend’s fixtures perfectly.

After the game against Cheltenham, Lancaster complete their programme later on the same day against third-placed Solihull.