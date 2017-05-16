Warton top early table as champions Westgate lose for first time

Warton top the early Westmorland Cricket League Division One table after making in three wins out of three on Saturday.

The Hyning Ground men were narrow three-run winners at home to Windermere as they made it a hat-trick to start the new season.

With the hosts bowled out for 96 batting first, the Cumbrians made sure it was a tight finish as they came up just short, dismissed for 93 in reply.

They sit third in the standings after defeat,

Second in the table Silverdale were five-wicket winners at bottom of the table Bolton-le-Sands after dismissing their hosts for 78 at Main Road.

Heysham were convincing 135-run winners, bowling out Sedgwick for 79 having posted 214-7 batting first.

2016 champions Westgate tasted defeat for the first time this season at near neighbours Carnforth.

Andy Hill’s men were bowled out for 92 with the Lodge Quarry Men knocking off the runs for the loss of four wickets, finishing on 93-4.

Elsewhere, Shireshead were emphatic 112-run winners over Burneside and Arnside beat Milnthorpe by 51 runs.

Ambleside lead Division Two from Bare, after the former beat the latter by one wicket in a tight game on Saturday.

Westgate A won for the first time this season at Cross Hill Park, beating Kirkby Lonsdale by 47 runs.

Westgate captain Dave Hannigan won the toss and elected to bat, with Chris Carter (16) and Jacob Vaughan (28) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket.

The second wicket partnership was even more fruitful with Vaughan and Webster (39) making a quick fire 48 to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Vaughan, Webster and Hannigan (19) were dismissed and this was soon followed by a middle-order collapse as the hosts were bowled out for 128.

Kirkby’s reply was hampered by the bowling of Vaughan (3-7) and De Silva (4-32) as the middle order fell quickly. James Main took the final wicket to earn the win.