VIDEO: Strongman Hicks set for long-awaited return

Morecambe strongman star Graham Hicks is set to return to action after nearly two years out.

Injury problems mean this Saturday’s Britain’s Strongest Man competition will be the 31-year-old’s first event since March 2015.

Graham Hicks in action during the Atlas Stones. Picture: Jon Boyles

Back problems and a hernia operation have followed but having returned to full training in September the four-time World’s Strongest Man competitor is now looking forward to getting back at it at the Doncaster Dome.

“It’s been nearly two years,” said Hicks.

“The last time I actually finished an event was two-and-a-half years ago.

“This is really just a start for me to see where I’m at.

Graham Hicks.

“My one hope is that I can get to the end in one piece, then I know my body is holding up.

“I’m only 31, I’m still a baby in terms of strength sports.”

Hicks enjoyed a rapid rise, going from winning Britain’s Strongest Man Under 105kg in 2011 to coming second in Britain’s Strongest Man and third in Europe in 2014.

A year later however he went out to World’s Strongest Man in Malaysia less than 100 per cent fit, lasting just two events before tearing a quad muscle.

The rebuilding began then and with a new training schedule that includes work at home and at MST Fitness on Westgate, Hicks is in a good place.

“It’s all working pretty well,” said the BAE Systems engineer.

“I’ve had a change around with my job too and the hours are better.

“I’m almost starting all over again though.

“I’m just concentrating on getting strong again and haven’t done much fitness.

“I’ll do all that when I’m happy with my static strength.”