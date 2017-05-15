Two wins out of two for Morecambe seconds

Morecambe 2nds picked up two wins out of two as they hosted the first second division Twenty 20 double header on Saturday.

The Woodhill Lane men top the North 2 group after seeing off both Lancaster and Netherfield.

First up against Lancaster the hosts posted 153-8 batting first with Michael Fisher top scoring with an explosive 62.

His 34-ball innings included six sixes and three fours. Izhar Ullah also made 29, Phil Thornton 24 and captain Andy Bird 20.

Steven Armstrong, Imran Ashraf and Jordan Sparks took two wickets apiece for Lancaster.

In reply, the Lune Road side came up 15 runs short, finishing on 138-5.

Danny Welbourne made 57, hitting three sixes and four fours but it wasn’t enough to help his side to victory, Bird with 3-19 the pick of the Morecambe bowlers.

Morecambe then backed that up with a seven-wicket win over Netherfield later in the afternoon.

The visitors posted 138-5 batting first, Muhammed Patel taking 2-20.

Morecambe chased down the target inside 16 overs, finishing on 141-3.

Faizan Khan was the star with the bat this time around, his unbeaten 63 including five fours and four sixes.

Fisher also completed a good day with 36.