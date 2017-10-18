Table Tennis: Baptism of fire of newcomers St Luke’s C

In the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League Premiership, newcomers St Luke’s C started the season with a baptism of fire by visiting current champions Trimpell Raptors.

In a one sided match the St Luke’s side of Dave Hewitt, Ray Gaskell and Ken Lea were no match for Paul Stebbing, Carl Stebbing and Dave Gott with St Luke’s C losing out 30-2 on the night.

In the only other match in the Premier Division, St Luke’s B lose their opening encounter 15-21 to St Luke’s A.

John Howarth again showed early season form for the A team, taking all nine games along with Dennis Hooley.

Martin Wakelin for St Luke’s B managed a respectable five points, narrowly losing out in five ends against Howarth.

In the Championship Division St Luke’s D were beaten 27-12 by Trimpell Dragons. Top scorers of the match were Davide Viana and Graham White, both winning nine points with Geeza Bilton also for Trimpell gaining seven.