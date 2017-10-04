Squash: Vale continue to adapt to life in higher division

Vale 1 faced a tough match away against Blackpool Cricket Club 1 and came up short, losing 4-1 in the latest encounter in the North West Counties Squash League.

The Blackpool side finished fourth in Div 3 Central North last season while Vale are still finding their feet in the higher division.

Captain John Lambert was quickly on course for victory, taking the first game 14-12 but his opponent retired injured in the second game, handing the win to John.

Ben Cadman at No2, Shaun Gorry at three, Warren Cadman at four and Dave Jewitt at five, all went down fighting with the 3-0 scorelines not reflecting the efforts they made.

Unfortunately the team’s third successive defeat leaves Vale 1 12th out of 13 in the league.

For Vale 2 it is a different story with a third win on the bounce putting them in second place in Div 5 North, seven points behind the leaders.

The victims this week were Preston Grasshoppers 5 but it was no walkover. Max Castaldi at No1, James Boswell at four and youngster Max Cadman at five, all won.

Team captain Stuart Featon was disappointed to lose 3-0 but Chris Halldearn put in a typically gritty performance at No3, pulling back from two games down to draw level, only to lose the decider.