Squash: Mixed week yet again for the Vale of Lune

Vale of Lune squash teams went true to form in the latest round of matches but unfortunately for them it meant another defeat for the first team and success for the seconds.

Vale 1 were at home to Blackburn Northern 1, sixth-place finishers in last year’s Division Three Central, but went down 3-2.

Captain John Lambert at number one scored a straightforward 3-1 win.

Teenager Ben Cadman at number two battled hard, only to lose 3-2.

He won the first two games, lost the next two. The fourth went his way but his challenge ended in the fifth.

Andy Haines at three lost a see-saw battle 3-2, Ben’s dad Warren won 3-1 at four and Mark Sharples went down 3-0.

It leaves Vale down in 12th place in the league but they have a game in hand over their nearest rivals, Preston Grasshoppers 3.

They remain 11 points ahead of bottom side YMCA Thornton 1.

Vale 2 hold third place in Division Five North after victory away to St Annes 3.

Max Castaldi, Stuart Featon and James Boswell all won their matches but Chris Halldearn and Max Cadman were unfortunate to lose.

They currently sit 14 points behind leaders YMCA Thornton 2 in the table, and are just one point behind Clayton Green 3.