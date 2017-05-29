Rain denies Torrisholme chance of Thornton Cleveleys win

Torrisholme were frustrated by the rain in the Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday.

Fine performances from Daniel Woods, 95, and Graham Lee, 5-39, had seemingly put the hosts in command against Thornton Cleveleys at Boundary Meadow.

The covers come on at Boundary Meadow. Picture: Tony North

But after six separate rain delays the game was eventually abandoned with just four overs to be bowled and the visitors 34 runs short of their target.

Torrisholme had to settle for seven points that see them into a mid-table position after an encouraging start to the season.

Skipper Matt Jackson had won the toss and elected to bat, Woods and Chris Parry (44) setting an excellent platform with the hosts 102-0 when the rain arrived for the first time.

The lively Jordan Beech (1-71) and the steady Greg Tirrell (0-47) were punished for anything slightly off line as Torrisholme’s opening pair put on the first century stand of the season.

After the first interruption the game became fragmented with the players on and off on several occasions and the game reduced to 35 overs.

Parry fell trying to push the score along caught by Jon Eade off Daniel Howard, the pick of the bowlers with 3-52.

It was left to Joe Wills (2), James Cookson (16) and Neil Jordan (one not out) to support Woods who after a further rain break and an early tea interval was left with six overs to try and post a score.

Thankfully for the hosts he was in the mood to go big and hit four sixes and eight fours in total as he smashed 50 runs from the final six overs.

Woods missed out his first hundred for the club when he was trapped in front by Howard with four balls of the innings remaining, Torrisholme finishing on 172-4.

The visitors went hard at the chase from the off with Beech (43) and Jon Eade (11) swinging hard as they reached 59-0 from nine overs.

A final rain delay meant the game wasn’t going to go the distance and a definitive result, either Thornton chasing down the total or being bowled out, was needed to avoid an incomplete game.

Lee was up for the challenge and removed Beech caught by Woods and Eade by Jordan to drag the tie back into the balance.

The veteran spinner then accounted for Thornton skipper Rick Jenkinson (25), stumped by Ben Pye off a wide one trying to maintain the scoring, and suddenly the game was Torrisholme’s to win.

Jordan (1-20) removed the dangerous Dan Howard and the visitors were left with young Joshua Sackfield (33) and the tail as they tried to hang on.

Lee did his best to force a result, removing Cameron Chisholme (0) and Oliver Vincent (0) in two balls and nearly having Joshua Vincent (six not out) trapped for the hat-trick.

It wasn’t to be however, Sackfield eventually removed by the returning Jackson but it proved too little, too late as Thornton finished on 138-4 to pick up four points.

Torrisholme’s second XI lost by seven wickets in the reverse fixture, Iain Parkinson (40) the only standout performer.

The first XI travel to Croston on Saturday before hosting Rufford in the Meyler Cup on Sunday.