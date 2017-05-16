Parry and Jackson help Torrisholme to win over Freckleton

Torrisholme claimed a 58-run win away at Freckleton on Saturday thanks in the main to an unbeaten knock of 58 from Chris Parry and season best figures of 7-19 from skipper Matt Jackson.

Winning the toss, Jackson opted to bat first at Bush Lane but when James Collinge (0) and Daniel Woods (3) fell the visitors were in trouble at 4-2.

A composed partnership from Parry and Joe Wills (15) steadied the nerves and the pair crafted and guided the score to 50-2 before Wills fell leg before wicket to the spin of Edward Fiddler (1-32).

Andrew Butler (32) and Parry took the score beyond 100 but Butler was then caught behind before James Ferguson (0), Chris Cannon (2), Jackson (2) and Joe Gibbins (3) all fell far too cheaply, leaving Parry isolated.

Jack Heap (12) fell with two overs to go and when Graham Lee (3) wasn’t able to keep out Holland’s fuller ball Torrisholme finished on 151 all out.

In reply, combining with Cannon, Jackson had Richard Beesley (16), James Richardson (0) and Andrew Hogarth (11) all caught trying to pull to the leg side.

Jackson also had a hand in Gibbins’ wicket, a sharp catch diving forward removing Henry Fiddler (10). Jackson also removed Edward Fiddler (3) LBW, while Cannon topped off a great day having Dan Fisher (5) caught by Butler.

Jackson sensed victory and returned to clean up the tail, demolishing Hollands’ (1) wickets and trapping Rigby (0) LBW, leaving Freckleton stranded on 93 all out.