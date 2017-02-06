Morecambe sign Sri Lanka international

Morecambe Cricket Club have signed a Sri Lanka international as their professional for the 2017 season.

Batting all-rounder Ashan Priyanjan arrives at Woodhill Lane having played 23 one-day internationals for his country.

The 27-year-old, captain of his hometown team Colombo Cricket Club, also has experience of playing in England after captaining Sri Lanka A in a tri-series tournament against the England Lions and Pakistan A last summer.

Priyanjan currently bats at number three in domestic cricket, with a top first-class score of 235, and bowls off-spin.

His best ODI performance with the bat is 74 on debut against Pakistan back in 2013, one of two international half centuries.

“It’s great have secured the services of such an experienced cricketer.” said first-team captain Josh Dixon.

“Ashan has great leadership qualities.”

Morecambe will be hoping Priyanjan can follow in the footsteps of Suraj Randiv, the Sri Lankan international spinner having helped Dixon’s side win the 2015 Northern Premier League title.

He was due to come back for a second summer in 2016 only for first visa issues, and then an international recall, to end plans of a return to Woodhill Lane.

His absence and other selection issues saw Morecambe struggle as they finished second from bottom, only above local rivals Lancaster.

Ben Simm’s Lune Road men have also confirmed a Sri Lankan as their professional with all-rounder Kasun Madushanka having recently toured Zimbabwe with the national side.

The 25-year-old has also been on several A tours.