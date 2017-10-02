Morecambe sign leg spinner Edwards from Lytham

Morecambe Cricket Club have signed a new leg spinner ahead of the 2018 season.
Danny Edwards is set to arrive at Woodhill Lane from Lytham having taken 65 wickets in the Liverpool and District Competition. He is set for a winter in Australia before making the move to the Northern Premier League next summer. Morecambe battled hard in a tough 2017 campaign to finish ninth in the table as near neighbours Lancaster and Kendal were relegated to the Palace Shield.
Almost Done!
Registering with The visitor means you're ok with our terms and conditions.