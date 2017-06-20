Morecambe and Lancaster’s 2nd XIs both victorious

Morecambe’s 2nd XI were four-wicket winners over Penrith at Tynefield Park on Saturday.

Veteran Mark Woodhead was the star, the opening batsman’s unbeaten 78 helping the visitors to victory and 15 Northern Premier League Division Two points.

Penrith posted 150-8 batting first, captain Nick Hodgson (36) and Oliver Winspear (32) putting on 74 for the first wicket.

But after that partnership was broken by Jack Bird (1-14), Ben Crouch (27) was the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Izhar Ullah was the pick of the bowlers with 3-18.

In reply, wickets fell around Woodhead but he showed his experience in an innings that included 13 fours and a six.

Joe Smith was the other main contributor with a knock of 27 that included five boundaries.

The win leaves Morecambe in fifth in the table, three points ahead of Lancaster who were convincing eight-wicket winners over Preston at West Cliff.

Imran Ashraf led the way for the visitors, his 7-23 helping bowl out Preston for 93.

Paul Dawson also took 2-10 from eight economical overs and Steven Armstrong 1-15.

Wicketkeeper Reuben Orr has a good day behind the stumps with four catches as Mustaq Tailor top scored for Preston with 20.

Lancaster reached their target inside 30 overs, James Davies finishing unbeaten on 27 while Orr was 22 not out at the close.

On Sunday, attentions turned to Twenty20 action with Netherfield hosting the second-round of Division Two North Two group action.

And it was the hosts who took the spoils, the Cumbrians beating Morecambe by 11 runs and seeing off Lancaster by six wickets.

Put into bat, Lancaster made 80-6 with Laurie Atkinson top scoring with 19.

The Lune Road men were well in the hunt with the ball despite their modest total.

Lucas Atherton took 2-14 from his four overs as Netherfield lost their top four batsmen cheaply.

But the match-winning stand came from Gary Baker, 24 not out, and Matthew Goodall, 19 not out, as Netherfield sealed victory with the first ball of the 16th over.

It was a narrow defeat for Morecambe at Parkside Road as they finished on 141-7 chasing 153 to win in what was a more high-scoring affair.

Morecambe still sit top of the group ahead of Netherfield on net run rate ahead of the final round of fixtures at Lancaster’s Lune Road.