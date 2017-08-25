Morecambe and Lancaster derby kicks off big weekend of bank holiday cricket

A derby between Morecambe and Lancaster kicks off a busy weekend of Northern Premier League Cricket on Saturday.

Woodhill Lane is the venue for the latest meeting of the local rivals with Ryan Pearson’s hosts looking to pull clear of the bottom of the table visitors with just seven points separating the sides.

It’s a crucial game with relegation to the Palace Shield in operation for the first time this summer.

On Sunday, Morecambe move onto a Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery Trophy semi-final at Barrow before there is a return to league action on Monday.

Lancaster host Leyland while Morecambe welcome Netherfield with the Cumbrians likely to have been crowned champions two days earlier.

A side featuring Morecambe’s title-winning captain of 2015 Josh Dixon and another former Woodhill Lane man in Lewis Edge needs just three points from their derby at Kendal on Saturday to win Division One at a canter.

All games across the weekend get underway at 1pm.