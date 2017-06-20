Moffat takes six but Lancaster batsmen let side down

Lancaster were beaten by struggling Preston at Lune Road by four wickets on Saturday, with only three batsmen reaching double figures as they were bowled out for just 59.

Lune Road captain Ben Simm won the toss and elected to bat first, but openers Jamie Heywood (0) and Joseph Hills (2) failed to make any kind of impact, both dismissed by Lukman Vahaluwala (4-24).

Charlie Swarbrick came in at number three and managed 12 but he was caught by Geeth Malinda with Vahaluwala grabbing his third wicket.

Kieran Moffat (2) was then caught and bowled by the rampant Vahaluwala leaving Simm (20) trying to get the innings back on track at the other end.

However, he was dismissed after being caught by Andrew Starkie off the bowling of Sabbir Patel (3-5) who also then swiftly removed Lancaster professional Kasun Madushanka (12), Irshad Desai taking the catch.

Jitendra Kumar (3-9) also got in on the act, bowling Brendan Hetherington (3), Lewis McGinley (0) and Liam Moffat (0) while Iain Perrieman (0) also failed to trouble the scorers when he was bowled by Patel.

Callum East finished on one not out as Lancaster were bowled out for a well below-par score.

Preston reached their target in just 14.1 overs, although Liam Moffat (6-27) refused to give in and continued to try and take the game to the visitors as he took all six wickets to fall, Madushanka (0-29) also giving it a go with the ball.

Sajid Patel top scored for the visitors with 19 but he was caught by Perrieman, a Heywood catch bringing about the end of Malinda (0) while Yasin Patel (16) fell when he was caught by Kieran Moffat.

Vahaluwala failed to make any impact with the bat, falling for nothing thanks to the bowling of Moffat and a catch by Madushanka.

Desai (6) was clean bowled by Moffat as the hosts tried to stay in the game and Abdul Rehman Shah managed a knock of eight before being trapped in front.

However, Jitendra Kumar and Rizwan Ali remained unbeaten and Preston were able to get over the line, finishing on 61-6 to take all 15 points.