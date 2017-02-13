McGuinness signs up for sixth year Team Mugen

John McGuinness will look to regain his TT Zero crown on the Isle of Man this year after signing up for a sixth year with Team Mugen.

The Morecambe Missile, a 23-time winner at the iconic festival of racing, was victorious in the race for electric bikes in both 2014 and 2015.

McGuinness missed out a hat-trick last year though as a mechanical problem saw his Mugen machine shut down mid-race, eventually coming home fourth.

He has been an integral part of the Mugen Shinden project since the start of the programme in 2012, also twice finishing second in the race.

“It’s something in years to come that I’ll look back on with pride,” McGuinness has said of the progress being made.

“Nobody else has been doing what we’ve been doing.”

The 44-year-old will be joined by the returning Guy Martin, also his Honda Racing team mate in the Superbike and Senior races.

The pair are set to fly out to Tokyo in April to take a look at their new bikes with the team hoping to break the 120mph barrier for the first time this year.

This year’s Isle of Man TT festival kicks off on May 27 with the TT Zero race set for Wednesday, June 7.