McGuinness continues association with Jackson Racing

John McGuinness will continue his association with Jackson Racing in 2017 with the Preston-based team again supplying the Morecambe Missile with Honda machinery for his Supersport races.

The deal sees McGuinness continue to be mounted on a CBR600RR Honda at both the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT where he’ll be alongside the team’s full-time rider Lee Johnston.

Run by brothers Alan and Andy, it will be the third successive year the 23-time TT winner has ridden for Jackson Racing.

More associated with Superbike success, McGuinness’ 126.329mph lap in last year’s opening Supersport TT race was his quickest in the class since 2013 and helped him secure fifth at the chequered flag.

“The two years we’ve had together so far have been excellent,” said the 44-year-old.

“Everyone knows the 600cc races are some of the most competitive around but I’ve been riding as well as ever in the class, which has been borne out in both my speeds and results.

“You’d be hard pushed to find two more enthusiastic people than Alan and Andy and in both 2015 and 2016 they’ve given me a bike that has been faultless.

“My fifth place in last year’s first Supersport race at the TT was one of my most pleasing results of the week and if you’re lapping at more than 126mph on a 600, you’re not hanging around.

“That shows the strength of the bike and I’m extremely confident we’re going to have another strong year.”

Alan Jackson said: “It’s great to have secured the services of John for a third successive year and the whole team is looking forward to working with him once more.”

“The two years we’ve had together have been thoroughly enjoyable and we’re confident we can again supply John with machinery to get the results everyone knows he’s capable of.

“We’ve done some more development work on the engine, which should help even further, and the combination of John and Lee is a formidable team.

“Most teams say each year that they have the best rider line-up but this has never been truer for Jackson Racing.

“We’re in a really strong position to challenge for great results.”

The team’s preparations get underway later this week with their first pre-season tests taking place at Monteblanco, Spain.