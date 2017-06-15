Mark wins Bendrigg 10k as ladies take the team prize at Catforth

Lancaster & Morecambe AC athletes enjoyed success on the roads last weekend.

Mark Leadbetter was the clear winner at the Bendrigg 10km, finishing almost two minutes ahead of the next runner. He ran 36m.31, an impressive time on an undulating course.

Lancaster’s women also dominated at the Catforth 10km.

Jayne Perry led the way, taking first place by almost 20 seconds with a superb effort of 43m.11 and finishing in 15th position overall.

Just two places behind was Louise Goddard taking third place and first veteran 50 with an excellent run of 43m.36.

Laura Gardner made a welcome return with a great run of 45m.16 to finish fourth female and help Lancaster to claim first team prize.