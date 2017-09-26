Lancaster’s relegation all but confirmed as Garstang elect to move up

Lancaster Cricket Club’s relegation to the Palace Shield Premier Division has been all but confirmed.

The Lune Road club were expecting to be demoted after a disappointing summer saw them finish bottom of the Northern Premier League.

Sides coming up from the Palace Shield could decide whether to be promoted or not however as per the new link-up between the competitions in 2017.

Champions Garstang had indicated they would likely make the step up next year, something which they confirmed at a meeting on Monday night.

“After our players’ meeting tonight the committee have voted unanimously to be promoted into the Northern Premier League next year,” the Riverside club said in a statement on Twitter.

Fulwood and Broughton could also join Garstang after finishing second with their next move unclear as things stand.

If they follow suit, Kendal will join Lancaster in being relegated.

The final line-ups for the 2018 season will still need formal ratification from the relevant leagues but Lancaster are preparing for life in the Palace Shield.

““We wanted to stay in the Northern League but we’re looking to the positives rather than moping around,” long-time captain Ben Simm said earlier this month.