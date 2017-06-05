Lancaster lose to bottom side Penrith

Lancaster suffered a four-wicket defeat to bottom side Penrith at Lune Road on Saturday.

Batting first, the home side were bowled out for 191 with Charlie Swarbrick (69) the pick of the batsmen.

The Cumbrians got home in the 45th over however, 79 from Greg Cameron helping them finish on 195-6 to pick up a much-needed 15 points.

Having been put into bat, Jamie Heywood and promoted captain Ben Simm opened up for the hosts.

Heywood’s recent fine form deserted him as he fell without troubling the scorers thanks to a Kieron Trevaskis’ catch off the bowling of Greg Hall (1-28).

Swarbrick and Simm then combined however with the former dominating their partnership of exactly 100.

Lancaster’s number three hit nine fours and three sixes in his 65-ball 69, before Ted Stamper (2-30) claimed his first wicket of the day.

Simm (36) was next to go after adding 33 with Kieran Moffat, Jesse Dinnie (6-50) taking his first of a fine afternoon.

Dinnie took his second wicket immediately after when Moffat (18) was trapped in front to leave the Lune Road side on 134-4.

Professional Kasun Madusanka (7) was then bowled by Stamper before Stuart Phillips (4) became another victim of Dinnie when he was out leg before wicket to leave the innings stuttering on 148-6.

Brendan Hetherington hit a maximum in his 16 before becoming the latest to fall to Dinnie.

The score became 180-8 when Bhanuka Rajapaksa claimed the wicket of Lee Sparks for just two, Scott Sparks then falling for one thanks to a Rajapaksa catch off Dinnie’s bowling.

When Iain Perrieman (17) fell Lancaster were all out for 191.

In reply, Samuel Hall (32) and Eddie Robson (12) got Penrith off to a good start, Madusanka (2-46) claiming the wicket of Robson at 25-1.

A caught and bowled by Madusanka then removed Dinnie (2) before Hall was caught by Liam Moffat off the bowling of Simm to take the score to 58-3.

Rajapaksa (5) was the next to go as Liam Moffat (1-59) took his only wicket of the day with brother Kieran claiming the catch.

At 71-4 Penrith took control however, Cameron and Greg Hall (31), adding 85 for the fifth wicket.

Hall was bowled by Simm (3-48) but it was Cameron, who hit 11 fours and a six, who ultimately won the game for his side.

Simm eventually got his man but at 191-6 it was too little, too late as Trevaskis’ (18 not out) saw them over the line.