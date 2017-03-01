Katherine wins in Blackpool as Lancaster and Morecambe runners impress

Athletes from Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club have been in action on the roads.

At the latest in the 3-1-5 Health Club Winter Series 5km Mark Leadbetter finished strongly to claim third place with a good time of 17m.12.

In next was Jayne Perry, winning the women’s race and finishing ninth overall in 20m.29, while Karen Davies ran well in 35m.14 to finish 28th.

Romantic runners enjoyed the Lancaster Valentine’s Weekend 10k Duet races, Chris Pyle finishing fifth with a great run of 37m.04.

Sarah Cook also ran well in 55m.39 to finish 43rd.

In the second race first back for Lancaster was Ade Goddard finishing 27th with a fine run of 44m.35, followed by Louise Goddard just four places behind in 45m.09.

Husband and wife Bernard and Evelyn Elkington both claimed first veteran 80 prize, with Evelyn running 1h.07.20 and Bernard 1h.14.40.

The other finishers were Michele Macrelli in 1h.00.08 and Mark Houghton in 1h.20.13.

There was just one runner from Lancaster & Morecambe at the Great North West Half Marathon in Blackpool, Steve Perry finishing 204th out of almost 1,000 finishers.

The Stanley Park 10km weekend in Blackpool saw some brilliant performances by Lancaster runners.

In Saturday’s race Katherine Cousins led the way for the club, winning the women’s race with a superb run of 39m.08 placing her well up the field in 15th position out of more than 300 finishers.

In next was Steve Perry, finishing well in 46m.40, followed by Charlie Satterly with a good effort of 52m.29.

Carole Wilkinson claimed first veteran 55 place with a strong run of 52m.45 and David Wilkinson was next in 54m.28.

In Sunday’s race Louise Wareing ran a good time of 49m.04 to finish inside the top 100, with Russell Wareing running well in 51m.27.