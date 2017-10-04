Hockey: Lancaster share spoils with Fylde in entertaining game

Lancaster Hockey Club’s 1s settled for a share of the spoils at Fylde on Saturday after an end-to-end game ended 2-2.

Fylde scored on their first break when they caught the visitors out with a long ball but Lancaster hit back with players of the match Cath Foy and Chloe Ranson to the fore.

Some excellent interchange and quick passing down the left from Hayley Johns and Holly Farquharson caused Fylde real problems all afternoon, one such break resulting in Ranson scoring from a penalty corner with the help of a slight deflection.

Straight from the restart Lancaster won possession back with Nicola Conway who found Ali Standeven in the D who in turn flicked it past the ‘keeper for Nat Clark to get the final touch at the back post.

Lancaster had turned the game around in the space of two minutes but couldn’t increase their lead before the half-time interval.

It was Fylde who were in the ascendancy at the start of the second period.

After a series of penalty corners the pressure told and the hosts were level at 2-2.

Both sides went in search of a winner but the game ended honours even, a fine double save from the Fylde ‘keeper keeping out strikes from Conway and Ranson in the dying moments with a draw ultimately a fair result.

Lancaster 2s went down 3-2 to Pendle Forest 2s.

Chloe Hilton put Lancaster in front before the East Lancashire side levelled things up.

It was the city ladies who went in front before the interval however with a short corner turned home by a Zoe Oswald deflection.

Pendle turned things around in the second half, a converted penalty corner levelling things up before the pressure on the Lancaster defence told five minutes from time.

Lancaster 4s were 8-0 winners over Leyland & Chorley Ladies 4s.

Lancaster’s young Development Team however went down 2-0 at Windermere Ladies 3s, two quick goals handing the Cumbrians victory in a game played in difficult conditions. Despite plenty of pressure Lancaster couldn’t get on the scoresheet.