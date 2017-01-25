Hockey: Gateshead hit back to beat Lancaster and Morecambe

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s men’s 1s saw an early lead slip as they suffered defeat in the North East on Saturday.

The district side, second from bottom of the table, went down 5-2 to Gateshead in their latest North Men’s League Division One clash.

Matt Hartnett and Alex Belshire gave the visitors a two-goal advantage but were unable to stop the hosts firing back for victory.

Gordon Davidson’s side are next in action when they host Liverpool University 1s at the University of Cumbria this Saturday in a 2pm start.

The men’s 2s kept up their promotion push in the Division Five North North of the North West Men’s League with a 2-1 win over Preston 4s.

Jack Collingwood and Joe Till got the goals.

In Division Six North North the third team drew 1-1 with Ormskirk 2s.

In the ladies section of the club, the first team drew 2-2 with Lancaster University in the Lancashire Central Women’s League Premier Division.

LMHC went in front twice through Emma Atkinson and Donna Hurd but were pegged back on both occasions.

The ladies 2s lost 1-0 at Garstang in Division One.

Lancaster and Morecambe played well but lacked a cutting edge in the final third going down to a goal from a short corner 10 minutes from time.

Jo Dalton picked up player of the match honours.

In Division Three the ladies 3s went down 7-0 at home to Southport 2s.

Mia Anderton did herself proud on her maiden senior appearance while the scoreline doesn’t reflect Sabrina Barnes’ strong showing on her first appearance in goal.

Elsewhere, Lancaster 1s were 4-3 winners over Lytham St Annes 1s in the North Women’s League Division Two North West.

The city side went at Lytham right from the off with the deadlock broken 15 minutes in when Nina Swarbrick found Hayley Johns in the D who managed to turn and fire in her fourth goal in as many games.

Lancaster kept the pressure on and Becca Airey found Ali Standeven in space on the right with her cross smashed into the roof of the net by player of the match Julie Walker.

Lytham pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 at the break but Lancaster got a crucial third after the interval, Hannahlise Morris driving through the middle of the pitch past three defenders before finding Walker in the D who slotted home her second.

Lytham weren’t going away and pegged Lancaster back for a second time, only for the two-goal advantage to be restored when Walker who flicked the ball to Standeven who fired into the far corner.

The Fylde Coast side brought it back to 4-3 but Lancaster deserved their hard-fought win.

In two derbies, the thirds went down 4-3 at Garstang Ladies 3s and the fourths drew 0-0 with their Garstang counterparts.