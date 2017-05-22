Hindley 22-12 Heysham Atoms

The Heysham Atoms’ struggles continued with defeat at Hindley on Saturday.

The month of May has seen the Trimpell side play three of the top four sides in the North West Men’s Premier League, the Atoms coming away without a win.

Andy Helme’s men have however pushed their opposition all the way and have showed enough promise to suggest they are heading in the right direction.

In this encounter the Atoms put in a fine effort team with captain Jamie Cottle, stand-off Dan Helme and loose forward Leandro Kwiczor the standout performers.

There were plenty of errors from both sides in a nervy opening before Hindley opened the scoring 10 minutes in.

The Heysham side responded with some pressure of their own but saw Billy Livingstone held up over the line before Helme went close.

It was a Stuart Lacey kick that set up the Atoms’ first try, an accurate punt into the right corner putting Hindley on the back foot.

The chase from the impressive Kyel Dempsey and Luke Charlson put the latter into touch and the Atoms gained head and feed at the resulting scrum in a good attacking position.

The ball was speedily transferred to centre Jack Edmondson who hit a strong line of running and scored his fifth try of the season.

On the 20 minute mark Hindley extended their lead however with a second try scored by their talented stand-off.

Edmondson was to the fore for the Atoms though and set up play close to Hindley’s line, Livingstone forcing his way over with a run from dummy half, then converting his own score to draw the Atoms level.

He then added a penalty with the last play of the half giving the Atoms a 12-10 lead at the break.

The visitors looked to extend their lead early in the second half as they had some concerted pressure on Hindley’s line.

Cottle got over the line twice but both attempts were denied as the Atoms just couldn’t find the elusive score, a period of play that was to be crucial in the final outcome.

Three penalties on the trot pushed the Atoms back before Hindley completed the job with another six-pointer to regain the lead.

As Heysham tried to hit back an excellent Jake Harrison break came to nothing as the Atoms chose the wrong option.

The hosts soaked up the pressure and the Wigan side went up the other end and extended their lead by scoring to the right of the posts.

A sickening head clash between Dempsey and Kwiczor then brought a long delay in the game as the latter had to be patched up.

The Atoms had time for one final onslaught but it proved too little, too late as they failed to score in the second half.