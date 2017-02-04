Gower hungry for more after best ever run at World Championships

Janice Gower is determined to take her game to the next level after her best ever run at the World Indoor Bowls Championships.

Galgate’s England international was the first English woman to reach last 32 of the Open Singles in 39 years and also made the semi-finals of the Ladies’ Matchplay Singles.

After a win over Katy Smith in the quarter-finals, it was defending champion and three-time winner since 2006 Ellen Falkner who ended Gower’s run in the latter event at the Potters Leisure Resort in Great Yarmouth.

As for the marquee mixed event, the Lancastrian had surpassed all expectations just to qualify and lost to 2006 champion Mervyn King.

“Walking out onto the rink to face Mervyn was fabulous.” said Gower.

“This time more than ever has made me hungry to go back again.

“I really battled, played well, enjoyed it and can’t wait to get back there.

“Last year I was so disappointed I wasn’t sure why I was bothering but now I just want to improve again.”

Despite thriving on bowls’ biggest stage, Gower did leave with a sense of what might have been.

Against Falkner she went down 6-5, 8-7 having been 6-1 down at one stage in the first while she battled back well against King after losing the opener 10-3, more than matching her opponent as she lost the second 9-7.

“I’m really pleased with the way I played,” Gower said.

“It’s definitely the best I’ve played when I’ve gone to the event.

“It’s always disappointing if you lose. If not, then there’s something wrong with you.

“In both matches I had chances to take them to a tie break and then anything can happen.”

Gower’s next major event sees her represent England in the British Isles International Series in Belfast on the weekend of March 10-12.

The following week she is in action at International Open at Blackpool Newton Hall, the club Gower is attached to.