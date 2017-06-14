Co-driver Woodburn competes on world stage in Sardinia

A Morecambe co-driver has been competing on the world stage.

Rising rally star Tom Woodburn took part in the junior class of the World Rally Championship event in Sardinia.

He supported Ireland’s British Junior Rally Champion Rob Duggan on the Mediterranean island, the pair coming home sixth in class and 28th overall.

The duo crashed on Friday but recovered well over the next two days to finish strongly.

“The stages have been great, the fans have been ace and the whole atmosphere has been incredible,” said Woodburn.

“To complete such a tough event and posting four fastest times on the world stage is just a dream come true.

“It was a real shame that we retired on Friday but to come back and win two out of three stages on the final day is an incredible feeling.

“It has been an absolute privilege to sit with Rob Duggan. It’s easy to see why he is the British Junior Rally Champion.

“It was fantastic and sensible driving all weekend.”

The duo started strongly and took two stage wins to climb into third place.

However stage seven saw Duggan collide with a gate post, damaging the rear beam on the car.

They returned on day two and posted the third fastest junior time in special stage 12 and upped their pace to score another two fastest times on Sunday.

Their total time for the 19 stages was four hours, 16 minutes and 19 seconds, good enough for sixth in class.