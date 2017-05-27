Chisnall set for World Cup of Darts debut

Dave Chisnall will make his Betway World Cup of Darts debut for reigning champions England as he partners Adrian Lewis in the pairs tournament in Germany.

The £300,000 tournament will be held from June 1-4 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt as 32 two-player nations compete for the title.

England, who have won the title in four of the past five years, will be represented for a sixth time by Lewis, who will this year be partnered by Morecambe’s world number five.

The duo, the seeded second, get their campaign underway on Friday night against Gibraltar’s Dyson Parody and Dylan Duo, the action live on Sky Sports.

Chisnall recently edged above James Wade on the PDC Order of Merit, and was unbeaten in his final seven games of the Betway Premier League as he narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

2015 finalists Scotland will be represented for a second time by Gary Anderson and Peter Wright, who reached the decider two years ago before losing out to England, and the pair - ranked second and third in the world - will be the top seeds.

Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis won the title for England 12 months ago. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

Two-time winners Netherlands will be the number three seeds as World Champion Michael van Gerwen teams up once again with Raymond van Barneveld to continue the partnership which saw them claim the 2014 title and reach last year’s final.

Welsh pair Gerwyn Price and Mark Webster team up for the second successive year as the number four seeds, with Australia’s Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson to be the number five seeds.

Elsewhere, Chisnall exited the Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters at the quarter-final stage last Wednesday.

The Morecambe ace went down 10-5 to Peter Wright at the opening World Series of Darts event at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Wright broke the Chisnall throw twice in the opening five legs to steam in to a 4-1 lead.

Despite an 11-dart hold in leg nine, Chisnall never really looked like getting back in to the contest as the UK Open champion averaged 101.57 in moving through to the last four.