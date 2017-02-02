Chisnall set for Premier League opener in Newcastle

Dave Chisnall will open his Betway Premier League season in Newcastle on Thursday night.

Chizzy faces 16-time world champion Phil Taylor at the Metro Radio Arena as the 10-player competition begins a four-month tour of the UK, Ireland and Netherlands.

The opening nine weeks see the players meet once in the league before the bottom two are eliminated following Judgement Night in Cardiff.

The remaining eight players are then reduced to four for the Play-Offs at the 02 Arena on May 18.

Opening night in Newcastle also sees a rematch of the World Championship final between Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.