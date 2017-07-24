Chisnall sees off King to reach last 16 at World Matchplay

Dave Chisnall produced a strong finale to come from behind and defeat Mervyn King 10-7 as he moved through to the last 16 of the BetVictor World Matchplay in Blackpool.

A tight contest saw the former semi-finalist lead 2-1 early on before Chisnall won three successive legs to move 4-2 up, with King levelling before the Morecambe man landed double eight for a 5-4 cushion.

King took out 90 and 64 to edge ahead, only to see Chisnall hit top form with three 180s and a 103 checkout as he won four straight legs to move 9-6 up.

King punished three missed match darts from Chisnall to keep the contest alive with a 180 and double eight, but the three-time quarter-finalist responded with a maximum before taking out 76 to seal the win.

“Mervyn’s been playing well so I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn’t think it was going to be that tough,” said Chisnall.

“We weren’t at our best and we both played some sloppy darts, and in the next game I’ve got to play better.

“The first round is always my hardest game, so now I can kick on and relax.”

Chisnall now meets Alan Norris on Wednesday night, who produced some majestic finishing as he came from 3-0 down to defeat Kim Huybrechts 10-6.

“It wasn’t my best game but it means everything,” said Norris.

“It’s massive and I can’t wait for Wednesday against Dave now.”

Elsewhere on Sunday night, Phil Taylor set up a second round clash with Raymond van Barneveld with a 10-5 win over Gerwyn Price.

The Dutchman fended off Joe Cullen’s fightback for a 10-8 first round victory.