Chisnall returns home to win on finals night

World number six Dave Chisnall was crowned singles champion as the R-Leisure Morecambe Super Fives Darts League held its finals and presentation night.

The resort’s Premier League star got the better of Stu Collingwood 2-0 in the final played over three 1,001-point legs.

Chisnall did however miss out in the doubles, coming runner-up with Richard Barr as Callum Goffin and Connor Jeffreys prevailed 4-3 in the decider.

League action resumes in September.

After success locally, Chisnall then moved onto the latest PDC Players’ Championship events in Wigan with a double header taking place at the Robin Park Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

On day one the Morecambe ace reached the last 16 before a 6-4 defeat to eventual champion Steve Beaton.

Chisnall had seen off Mick Todd, 6-0, James Richardson, 6-1, and Matt Clark 6-3, in the earlier rounds.

Beaton rolled back the years to claim a third PDC ProTour win as he defeated Gary Anderson 6-3 in the final.

Anderson bounced back 24 hours later by going all the way in Sunday’s event, overcoming Ian White 6-1 in the decider as he claimed his 20th Players Championship win.

It was a disappointing day for Chisnall who was knocked out in the last 64 6-5 by Jimmy Hendriks.

He had beaten Stuart Kellett 6-5 in round one.

This weekend the PDC schedule takes the players to the Austrian Darts Open in Vienna.