Chisnall reaches quarter-finals of European Darts Trophy

Dave Chisnall reached the last eight of the HappyBet European Darts Trophy in Germany on Sunday.

The Morecambe ace enjoyed a good run in the European Tour event in Gottingen before losing out 6-4 to Kim Huybrechts in the quarter-finals.

Michael van Gerwen took the title and the £25,000 winners’ cheque with a 6-4 win over Rob Cross in the final.

Chisnall started the event by seeing off James Wilson 6-4 in the second round after a bye through the opening stage.

A 6-3 victory over Jelle Klaasen followed in the last 16 to set up the meeting with Huybrechts.

The Belgian hit top form with six 180s in the final European Tour event of the year.

The tournament confirmed the field for the Unibet European Championship which takes place at the Ethias Arena in Hasselt, Belgium between October 26 and 29.

Chisnall is part of the top 32 players from the order of merit to qualify with Michael van Gerwen the top seed after winning six of the 12 European Tour events.

The event is live on ITV4.

First up is the German Darts Masters at the Castello Arena in Dusseldorf this weekend, October 20 and 21.

Elsewhere, Chisnall hit a nine-dart finish in the Players Championship event in Barnsley last Tuesday.

The Morecambe ace recorded his second perfect leg on the PDC ProTour in 2017 in seeing off Ryan Searle 6-4 in the first round.

Jeffrey de Zwaan then got the better of the resort’s Premier League star 6-5 in round two.

In Wednesday’s event, Chisnall got the better of John Michael 6-4 in the first round before again falling at the second stage as Max Hopp triumphed 6-4.