Chisnall reaches final in Milton Keynes

Dave Chisnall enjoyed mixed fortunes in the latest Players Championship events in Milton Keynes.

The Morecambe ace lost out in Saturday’s final to Adrian Lewis 6-2 at the Arena MK before being knocked out in the first round of Sunday’s second event of the weekend.

Lewis moved three ahead before Chisnall got a foothold in the game but despite a spirited response, the resort’s Premier League star was rarely in the final as the two-time World Champion produced some of his strongest darts.

A neat 122 checkout from Chisnall gave him a chink of light but he was unable to claw back against his Stoke counterpart, who missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in what proved to be the final leg as he secured the £10,000 top prize.

Chisnall’s run to the final saw him narrowly edge past Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 in the opening round, before seeing off Andy Jenkins and John Henderson.

There he beat Mickey Mansell before whitewashing Mark Webster to reach the final four. A dominant 6-3 victory over Alan Norris meant Chisnall booked his place in his first Players Championship final since the final event of 2016.

He then didn’t hit the heights on Sunday however with a 6-3 defeat to Richie Burnett in round one.