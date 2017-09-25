Chisnall goes out in last 16 to Swedish ace Nilsson

Dave Chisnall was knocked out in the last 16 of the HappyBet International Darts Open in Germany on Sunday.

The Morecambe ace lost out to Sweden’s Dennis Nilsson 6-5 in round three in Riesa as the European Tour newcomer enjoyed a fine run to the quarter-finals.

Nilsson went down 6-2 to Ron Meulenkamp in the last eight.

Chisnall had earlier picked up a 6-4 win over Darren Webster in Saturday night’s second round at the SACHSENarena.

Peter Wright etched his name in the history books as he beat Kim Huybrechts 6-5 to clinch the title, becoming just the fourth man to seal 10 PDC titles in a calendar year.

The European Tour comes to its conclusion on October 13-15 with the HappyBet European Darts Trophy in Gottingen, Germany, giving players the last chance to qualify for the Unibet European Championships at the end of October.

First though the PDC schedule moves onto a busy weekend in Dublin.

Two Players Championship events on Friday and Saturday come before the Unibet World Grand Prix kicking off this Sunday, October 1.

Chisnall, a former finalist at the event, opens up against fellow Premier League star Jelle Klaasen.

Michael van Gerwen will begin his title defence against John Henderson, as Richard North takes on 2016 runner-up Gary Anderson on his debut in the double-start format.

Dutch star Van Gerwen claimed his third World Grand Prix title with a sensational 5-2 defeat of Anderson in last year’s final.

The Unibet World Grand Prix will run until October 7 at the Citywest Hotel Convention Centre in Dublin.

The first round is split across Sunday and Monday, with the second round taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday features the four quarter-finals, with the semi-finals on Friday night and the final on Saturday.

The action is live on Sky Sports.