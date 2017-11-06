Chisnall exits World Series of Darts Finals with deciding leg defeat

Dave Chisnall exited the Ladbrokes World Series of Darts Finals at the first round stage after a deciding leg defeat to Justin Pipe.

The Morecambe ace hit five 180s and missed two match darts at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow on Friday night as he lost out 6-5.

Pipe started the brighter of the pair taking out 110 in the opening leg of the match but could not find an early break.

Chisnall levelled the match in the sixth leg with a 103 finish before going on to break in the next to take control of the encounter.

The world number eight missed two match darts in the tenth leg and was punished on double two by the 45-year-old.

Pipe confirmed his spot in the last 16 hitting double five, with Chisnall sat waiting on 60.

Michael van Gerwen took the title for a third successive year with an 11-6 win over home favourite Gary Anderson in Sunday’s final.

Next up attention turns to the bwin Grand Slam of Darts which kicks off in Wolverhampton this Saturday, November 11.

The Sky Sports-televised tournament features 32 players as stars from the PDC and BDO circuits collide.

It runs for eight days until Sunday, November 19.