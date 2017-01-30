Chisnall exits Masters in round one

Dave Chisnall’s first outing of 2017 ended at the first hurdle on Friday night.

The Morecambe ace lost out 10-5 to Raymond van Barneveld in the first round of the Unibet Masters at Arena MK in Milton Keynes.

Chisnall led 2-0 but saw the Dutch great win seven straight legs to take charge of the game in mid-match.

Michael van Gerwen’s incredible winning streak continued as he claimed a third successive Masters title with an 11-7 defeat of Gary Anderson in Sunday’s final.

World number one Van Gerwen has not been defeated since mid-October and followed up his World Championship triumph over Anderson on January 2 with victory in another final against the Scot.