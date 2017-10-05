Athletics: Records broken in busy week for Lancaster Runners

Lancaster Runners were on top form again this week with some fine results across Lancaster, Pilling and at the Great Scottish Run.

3-1-5 Health Club hosted a 5km run for national fitness day on Wednesday, September 27, with proceeds going to CancerCare. Two club records were set with Phil Fawcett first home for the club setting a new mens’ 5km mark of 20m.38 for eighth overall.

Phil was closely follow by Gemma Greenwood who continued her excellent form setting a new ladies record to add to her recently set 10km record with a time of 22m.53.

Kelly Seward was next with a personal best of 26m.04, Maureen Roberts came in with a time of 30m.33 and hot on her heels was Di Chambers who also set a PB of 33m.46.

Lancaster runners competed in three different races on Saturday with another record going.

In the Lancaster 5km, Jonny wood led the team home with a PB of 21m.41 while Maureen Roberts improved to 29m.54.

At the Pilling 10km, Steve Hughes followed his race win at last week’s Hull Marathon with a club record and another fine performance of 41m.53.

Chasing Steve down was Phil Fawcett who came in close behind in 43m.00 with David Sargent bringing the team home and setting a PB of 55m.12.

On Sunday, Di Chambers completed the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow in a time of 2hr51m.18.