Athletics: Lancaster and Morecambe AC out in force at Cross Country meeting

Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club were out in force at the first Mid Lancs Cross Country League fixture at Cueren Valley Park near Leyland on Saturday.

First off were the U11 girls and Anna Nicholson was first home in 26th with Abby Johnston close behind in 27th.

Evie Robinson finished in 30th with Emily Peart completing the team in 36th for seventh overall.

Leon Wilson finished in 11th in the U11 boys’ event.

Evan Roberts 19th, Jonathon Pyle 27th, Oliver Ball 29th, Micah Walmsley 34th, Ronan Maher 38th, Zach Earnshaw 39th, Ben Giles 47th and Nathan Giles 50th helped the team to fifth overall.

Maddie Hutton was fifth in the U13 girls’ race with Amelie Earnshaw ninth. Kirsty Maher 17th, Mia Brayshaw 22nd and Niamh Barnsley-Ryan 46th ensuring the team came out on top in first.

Tobias Swarbrick took the first individual win of the day in the U13 boys’ event.

Elsewhere Thomas McGratton was 23rd, Fabian Schiller 25th, Jacob Preston 28th, Jack Collett 30th, James Twigg 32nd, Archie Honeysett 38th, Fred Calvert 46th and Luke Leadbeatter 50th as the boys also won their age group.

Pheobe Hayashi finished sixth in the U15 girls’ race with Kirsty Hamilton 10th, Larissa Hannam 12th, Sasha Oldham 15th, A Hunt 18th, Kate Robinson 35th and Lucy Harrison 42nd helping the girls to third.

Rhys Ashton was second in the U15 boys’ race and with Lukas Eichmeyer in seventh and Alex Blessington in 29th it was second in the team competition.

Anna Harrison finished 10th in the U17 women’s race while the other win of the day came as Scarlet Dale triumphed in the U20 women’s race.

Also for the senior women Lauren Gora 14th and Lisa Preston 109th helped the team to 10th.

In the U20 men’s race Joseph Twigg finished seventh and in the senior men’s race were David Brown 15th, Mark Gardner 28th and Ronald Rummelink 139th.