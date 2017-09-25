MacMillan’s trainer takes positives from first loss

Reece MacMillan will be given the chance to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

The Morecambe prospect tasted defeat for the first time as a professional when he was stopped by Adam Little in Liverpool earlier this month.

The short-notice clash represented a big step up in class for the 21-year-old in just his fifth contest in the paid ranks.

Little, a former English welterweight champion, moved his record to 18-2 with an impressive fourth round stoppage after a relentless body attack.

Now MacMillan, 4-1, is being primed for a return to action in Blackpool at the start of December.

“We want to get Reece back to winning ways,” said his Preston trainer John Donaghy

“It was just too much of a step up at this stage of his career in the end.

“We decided to take the chance. It’s a business after all, you get a few quid and see if the gamble pays off.

“I have to say as well that Adam Little has really come on with the Jennings brothers.

“He’s a different fighter all together.

“Now we’ve got things to work on and will build things up slowly but surely and try and get another chance.”

MacMillan was set to box in Manchester this Friday night but under British Boxing Board of Control rules he cannot fight for 28 days after a stoppage.

Donaghy is keen that his young charge takes the positives from the defeat to Little which was screened on ITV4.

“Reece was a bit down in the dumps about it all,” said the cornerman.

“But he got some really good TV exposure and we’ve had some sponsorship on the back of it and more interest in general.

“Reece might not see it this way but there are only positives for me.

“He also knows what he’s got to do to get to that level.

“It could have been a different story too, Reece wobbled him with a fast start in the first round.

“He’d not boxed since February though and it was only his fifth fight.”