MacMillan hopes to make it a happy first birthday for his little girl

Reece MacMillan is hoping to make it a happy birthday for his daughter on Friday night.

The Morecambe prospect takes part in his fourth professional fight at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on February 10, the day little Dacey turns one.

The 21-year-old, 3-0 in the paid ranks, takes on veteran Fonz Alexander on the latest bumper show promoted by manager Kieran Farrell.

His first professional fight 12 months ago was originally set for Dacey’s due date on February 20 only for it to be postponed, meaning she has been a big part of the prospect’s emerging career.

“My daughter’s one so it’s a big day for the family,” said MacMillan.

“I was due to start my pro career at a similar time last year, my first fight was supposed to be on her due date but it didn’t work out.

“I want to get the win for her and then we can celebrate over the weekend.”

The welterweight’s first year in the paid ranks wasn’t plane sailing, the delayed debut due to a medical issue followed by a couple of changes in trainer.

MacMillan is now working with John Donaghy in Preston and looking forward to a big year with his fifth fight already set for Friday, April 14.

“My next one’s in seven weeks so no pressure!” he said.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a busy year though.

“Last year was a bit-stop start with the medical problem and then changes in training.

“But by the end of this year I want to get towards 10 fights.”

First he has to get past Alexander, a veteran of 52 fights known for giving prospects a good test.

“He’s a tough, experienced guy who comes to fight,” said MacMillan.

“But these are the kind of fights you want when you’re making your way as a pro.

“It’s another good show from Kieran too.

“There’s a lot of good, up-and-coming guys on it.

“A lot of people are looking at my fight and saying it will be a good one.

“I just can’t wait, I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve got 90-odd coming along to support me which is really good, especially after Christmas.

“They always make a really good noise.”

The former Skerton ABC man feels in tip-top shape as he looks to continue his development, a settled training set-up being a big positive in recent weeks.

“I had a little break after Christmas but then I got straight back at it,” said MacMillan.

“I’ve been working 60 or 70 hours a week and then heading straight to Preston, it’s been a busy time.

“It’s good to be settled with John and it’s going well.

“I’m just trying to improve everything.

“I’m looking to relax a bit more and pick my shots, rather than wasting energy.”