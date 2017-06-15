Lowe denied rematch as Ceylan opts to face Galahad

If Isaac Lowe is to get a second chance at the European feathwerweight title it looks like it will not be a rematch with Dennis Ceylan.

The pair fought to a technical draw in Denmark in March when a clash of heads left the defending champion with a bad cut in the fourth round.

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth champion has been chasing a second crack at Ceylan but the London 2012 Olympian has elected to go down a different path.

The Dane has vacated his European belt and will face Sheffield’s unbeaten Kid Galahad at the Wembley Arena on July 15 with the IBF Inter-Continental title on the line.

It will be the 28-year-old’s third straight fight against a British opponent, Ceylan having defeated Ryan Walsh to win the EBU belt.

The fight is part of the supporting card for Chris Eubank Jnr’s clash with former world champion Arthur Abraham live on ITV Box Office.

With Ceylan moving on, the European Boxing Union have moved swiftly to pit Spanish rivals Marc Vidal and Sergio Blanco together for the vacant title with the fight set for July 21 in Barcelona.

As for Galahad, from the famous Ingle Gym, and Ceylan, both are eyeing a big win that would take them closer to a shot a Wales’ IBF world champion Lee Selby.

“I have been waiting for an opportunity like this, so when I was offered the fight, I knew straight away to take it,” said the Dane, 18-0-2 as a pro.

“It’s about time I start taking some chances in my career.

Dennis Ceylan has vacated his European title.

“I have fought in the UK before as an amateur and I cannot wait to come back.

“I love the UK fans. The UK have the best boxing fans in the world and I’m looking forward to experiencing that atmosphere over there.

“I really want to fight Lee Selby for the world title next. I know Selby well, and it would be a great fight between me and him. But first I have to get past Kid Galahad.”