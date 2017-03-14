Lowe confident he will follow in Fury’s footsteps

Isaac Lowe is confident he will follow in the footsteps of good friend Tyson Fury.

Morecambe’s former world heavyweight champion is heading over to support his long-time pal in his European featherweight title fight with Dennis Ceylan in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday night.

Lowe will be looking to emulate Fury who shocked the world when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

The 23-year-old Westgate Warrior could also have another famous face in his corner with sparring partner and former European champion Josh Warrington also considering making the trip.

“Tyson is coming over and Josh Warrington probably is too,” said Lowe.

“The support they’ll give me will be a really big boost and it will be great to have them around.

“Tyson has been there before and will know what I’m going through.

“He can keep me calm and get me right for the fight.

“I’m in the right zone now, I just want it to come. I’m going to do it.”

It’s a big ask for to make the trip over from Lancaster and Morecambe but Lowe is delighted with the support he’s received with Ceylan’s backers set to dominate the 5,500 Ceres Arena.

The unbeaten featherweight is looking forward to being back home after training with Dave Hulley and Jimmy Harrington in Doncaster and continues to target a future fight at Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena.

“I’ve got 80 or 90 going over and I want to thank every single person,” said Lowe, a Shrimps fan.

“It’s been great to receive so many messages of support too.

“I’ve one seen family once during camp and I’m really, really looking forward to being back home with them after the fight.

“I hope I don’t let anyone down.

“I’m looking forward to winning the belt, having a homecoming party and then defending it at the Globe Arena.

“There would be nothing better than that.”