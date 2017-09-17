Jim Bentley hails super Kevin Ellison after Morecambe's win over Newport

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley was full of praise for veteran striker Kevin Ellison as his two goals helped the Shrimps to only their second win of the season.

Ellison, as he so often does against Newport, grabbed the headlines with goals on 34 and 81 minutes to give the Shrimps their first win since the opening day of the campaign.

Bentley said: "Kev has been one of the best players in this league for the last 10 years and you just can't write him off.

"He's 38 now and every time he has a bad game people say he is finished but he just keeps going and is a constant threat to the opposition.

"He's scored four goals in four games now and although he had a bit of luck with his second he was still in the right place at the right time and deserved his fortune.''

Bentley added: "It's great see Kev grab the headlines but there were other good performances as well and we looked a threat going forward all afternoon.

“I have said for a while that I think things are coming together and I think we saw that today with some great performances all over the park.

"We have brought in a lot of players to the squad late this year and it is taking time to get things right but we are getting much closer to where we want to be but I still think we are only playing at 75 or 80 per cent.

"There was some excellent stuff and bits we need to learn from but overall we are happy with the points.''