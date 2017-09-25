Isaac Lowe to keep busy on Hull show as wait for British title chance continues

Isaac Lowe has decided to keep busy with a fight next month as the wait for his British title chance goes on.

Morecambe’s former Commonwealth featherweight champion is the mandatory challenger for Lonsdale belt holder Ryan Walsh.

No confirmation of when Lowe’s opportunity will come has been forthcoming though with the British Boxing Board of Control putting the contest back out to purse bids on October 11.

Having had less than four rounds of action in 2017, his European title challenge against Dennis Ceylan ending in a techincal draw in March, Lowe is in desperate need of some ring time.

He will get that in Hull on October 27 in a card being put together by his manager Steve Wood.

“If you look at the calendar year from September to September he’s had nine and three-quarter rounds,” said trainer Jimmy Harrington.

Isaac Lowe goes on the attack during his European title challenge against Dennis Ceylan.

“He had the six-rounder in Manchester (a win over Elvis Guillen) and then three and three-quarter rounds in Denmark.

“That’s through no fault of his own or his management.

“It’s been a really difficult last two years for the lad to be honest.

“It’s all if, if, if. If he’d won the European title he might have defended it a couple of times already, there was the Commonwealth title defence last September and even when he was supposed to be on the card of the Fury-Klitschko rematch.

“If he hadn’t had bad luck he would have had no luck at all.”

Lowe was back at Harrington’s Freedom ABC gym in Doncaster on Monday in the build-up to what is likely to be a six-round tick over contest on the VIP Boxing show at Hull’s City Hall.

Purse bids for his fight with Walsh being called again means the unbeaten Westgate Warrior, 13-0-2 as a pro, might not get his chance until the new year.

The Norfolk man does however still have the option of vacating his title and pursuing other opportunities.

Lowe is looking for sponsors ahead of what he hopes will be a busy and successful few months of his career.

Any interested parties can contact the former English and Commonwealth champion on Twitter @IsaacLowe6. Tickets for the show in Hull at the end of October are priced £35 standard, £45 stage and £60 ringside.

You can also contact Lowe on Facebook or by calling 07534 947221.