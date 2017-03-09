Isaac Lowe’s trainer: Ceylan’s team have underestimated him

Trainer Jimmy Harrington says Dennis Ceylan’s team have made a big mistake picking Isaac Lowe to face their man for the European featherweight title in Denmark.

The London 2012 Olympian makes a voluntary defence of his belt in his hometown of Aarhus at the Ceres Arena on March 18 with Morecambe’s former Commonwealth and English champion the chosen challenger.

“Mentally, Isaac has been ready for this fight since the day it was announced,” said Harrington, who trains Lowe with Dave Hulley at Freedom ABC in Doncaster.

“We went over to Denmark a few weeks ago and Isaac got a good look at Dennis, he got the weight and measure of the man, and since then, he’s just been focused on going over there and bringing the belt back to the UK.

“Our training camp has been excellent.

“Isaac has been implementing everything we’ve asked him to do in sparring and keeping the discipline and shape he needs to take into the fight.

Dennis Ceylan on his way to victory over Ryan Walsh. Picture: Photo Wende.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more. He’s in a very good place.

“I think they’ve underestimated Isaac. There were 14 others they could have chosen for a voluntary defence, and they chose the wrong one.

“People who know Isaac and who have been around us in the gym all say the same thing. Dennis is a good fighter, but they’ve made a big mistake choosing this fight.”

The unbeaten Westgate Warrior, 13-0-1, is just 23 and will be competing in his 15th professional contest.

“Isaac may only be 23 years old, but he’s a mature 23,” said Harrington.

“He’s been in a man’s world all his life, and he’s been a fighter all his life.

“This is nothing new to him. He’s fought on the big stage before, and he’s looking to grab his opportunity now and progress to the top.

“You don’t become European champion by fluke or luck, we know that, but come fight night, I firmly believe Isaac is going to win.”

In the opposite corner coach Frank Holm says Ceylan, 18-0-1, is on a different level to the Morecambe man, saying British champion Ryan Walsh, who the Dane beat to win the title, is a tougher test.

“Of course, we’re taking Lowe very seriously, there are no easy fights at this level, but I’m very confident Dennis will win,” said Holm, who has guided the Aarhus boxer from the amateur ranks to European title success.

“Boxing wise Dennis is on a different level, and with his guard and movement he shouldn’t have a problem with a fighter like Lowe.

“Lowe has a good jab and he moves well, but he’s not on par with Dennis. He hasn’t got the same timing vision or class.

“In my opinion, Lowe is not as good as Ryan Walsh, who Dennis beat comfortably.

“He has not faced anyone special in his career and he hasn’t got anything special in his punch either.

“For Dennis, it’s all about keeping his concentration from the first second to the final bell.”