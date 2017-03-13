Isaac Lowe’s date with destiny in Denmark

Isaac Lowe believes he has a date with destiny in Denmark on Saturday night.

Morecambe’s former Commonwealth and English champion will look to wrestle the European featherweight title from home favourite Dennis Ceylan at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus.

The 23-year-old heads into the lion’s den a big underdog as he looks to end the unbeaten record of the London 2012 Olympian.

The Westgate Warrior, already the most successful fighter to be born in the town, will also be competing in just his 15th professional contest but is ready to follow in the footsteps of good friend Tyson Fury.

Fury shocked the world to be crowned the best heavyweight on the planet with victory over Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015 and Lowe is ready to do the same.

“I’m just looking forward to it all,” he said.

“It’s a great arena and a big occasion which is something I thrive on.

“I’m going to make a big statement and bring that belt back.

“It’s only me and him in the ring when it comes down to it.

“I’ll be booed but that’s happened to me against Marco McCullough (his Commonwealth title win) when the Irish took over and there were 20,000 at the Manchester Arena.

“He’s going to need every single one of them.

“There’s big pressure on his shoulders too. He’s a big name in Denmark but it’s another day at the office for me.

“What will he do when I’m still on his chest after six or seven rounds?

“Tyson couldn’t beat Klitschko, Tony Bellew couldn’t beat David Haye, but if they can do it why can’t I?

“I truly believe it is my destiny to win this fight.”

Lowe and Ceylan’s clash is set to be fiery one, the pair nearly coming to blows during two days of promotion last month.

“It gave me a lot of confidence,” said the Morecambe man of the head-to-heads.

“I thought he was going to be a lot taller than me but there’s not much in it.

“I rattled him and made him uncomfortable. I’m not sure why to be honest but getting a look at him was good.”

The former Lancaster Boxing Academy youngster, 13-0-1, does however believe he’s being overlooked.

“Listening to them they think it’s going to be a walk in the park,” said Lowe.

“They’ve made a big, big mistake. What a shock they’re in for.

“I think I’ve got the beating of him all around and I’m ready to go through all pain barriers which I know I’m going to have to do.”