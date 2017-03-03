Isaac Lowe promises a war in European title clash with Dennis Ceylan

Isaac Lowe has promised he’ll go to war when he bids to dethrone European featherweight champion Dennis Ceylan in Denmark.

Morecambe’s unbeaten former Commonwealth and English belt holder looks to add another major title to his collection at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus on March 18.

The Westgate Warrior is confident of upsetting the odds against the home favourite, who beat British champion Ryan Walsh to become champion in October.

“I’m not going there just to collect a pay cheque and go back home,’’ said Lowe, 13-0-1 with five knockouts to his name.

“I’m going to his hometown, and I’m going to beat him up, and beat him up badly.

“On March 18, Dennis is going to come at me for 12 rounds and I’m going to come at him for 12 rounds. It’s going to be a war.

“Let the best man win.”

The build-up has been heated with the pair nearly coming to blows as they came face-to-face for the first time during two days of promotion last month, first at a promo shoot in Copenhagen and then at a press conference in Aarhus 24 hours later.

Ceylan, a London 2012 Olympian who is 18-0-1 since turning over, claims Lowe has made the fight personal.

"I'm motivated like never before," said Ceylan, who will be making the first defence of his title.

"If I’m totally honest, I think Lowe is a small, cocky idiot.

‘’It’s the first time in my career that I’ve felt this way about an opponent, but with the way he has behaved, it’s gotten personal, and I’m looking forward to knocking some sense into him.”

While Lowe has been with trainers Dave Hulley and Jimmy Harrington in Doncaster, champion Ceylan has spent a couple of weeks in warmer climes in Madrid.

‘’I had been training a lot on my strength so I’ve been careful not to let my boxing get too heavy,’’ said the Dane.

“That’s why my training camp in Madrid has been all about bringing a playfulness, and an ease and style back into my boxing.

‘’With that said, we’ve been working very hard.

“I’ve not gone to Madrid to drink Piña Coladas. I’ll save them for my victory party.”