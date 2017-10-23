Isaac Lowe looks to shake off ring rust in Hull

Isaac Lowe will look to get back in the groove when he returns to the ring in Hull on Friday night.

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth featherweight champion has seen less than 10 rounds of action in the last 12 months.

With a British title challenge against Ryan Walsh looming large, getting some ring time is vital for the undefeated 23-year-old ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

The contest at the Hull City Hall will be over six rounds against an opponent to be confirmed, Lowe having last fought in March when his European title challenge against Dennis Ceylan ended in a technical draw after a clash of heads.

“He needs the rounds and to get the ring rust off,” said trainer Jimmy Harrington.

“He’s been out of the ring for seven months.

“He’s more than ready to be back in a boxing ring.

“It would be great for him to get six and then come out unscathed.

“I want to see him implement some of the stuff we’ve been doing in the gym and then take that into the British title fight which hopefully will be before the end of the year.”

In terms of what Harrington has been working on with his charge at Freedom ABC in Doncaster, Lowe’s training base, the cornerman is looking for a mature performance.

“We’ve been looking at the temperament side of things,” he said.

“He’s got a boxing brain and he needs to use it more.

“Whenever he gets caught he just goes looking to chin people.

“But if he wants to establish himself as a 12-round fighter he’s got to have that control.

“He’s got to be patient and work for openings.

“It’s not just crash, bang, wallop.

“That’s great if it comes off but you don’t get paid more of less depending on how long the fight goes on for.

“He just needs to be a bit cuter and a bit smarter.

“We’ll hopefully see that in Hull.”