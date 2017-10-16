Isaac Lowe handed early boost ahead of British title challenge

Isaac Lowe looks to have an early advantage in his bid to win the British title.

The Westgate Warrior’s manager Steve Wood has won the purse bids and the right to stage his clash with Ryan Walsh, the Lord Lonsdale belt holder at featherweight.

The 23-year-old is the mandatory challenger for the prestigious crown with his team now able to set the terms for the biggest fight of his life.

Walsh’s legendary promoter Frank Warren was expected to win the bid with the British Boxing Board of Control last Wednesday but Wood has backed his man with a date and venue needing to be confirmed by next Wednesday, October 25.

Lowe’s long-desired home show in Lancaster and Morecambe looks unlikely due to the lack of a suitable venue but others in the North West are being considered with the reigning champion set for a long trip up from his native Norfolk.

As stipulated by the board, the fight has to happen by the end of January.

Jimmy Harrington.

“Steve winning the purse bid is massive,” said Jimmy Harrington, Lowe’s Doncaster-based trainer.

“To be the challenger and still have the fight on your terms, it’s huge for Isaac.

“To invest that money in him shows that his manager and his team believe in him.

“It should give him a real lift, that extra few per cent you need in a fight like this.

“Isaac and I just want to thank Steve.

“He works really hard with no TV deal.

“It’s a big investment and he’s put his neck on the line.”

With a fight expected to be taking place down south on one of Warren’s major televised shows now a little closer to home, Lowe will have the advantage of being roared on by a vocal support.

“Isaac’s fans have just got to come out and support him to make the most of it,” Harrington said.

“If there’s 100 who go to every fight then a mate each takes it to 200.

“Two hundred, 300, 400 or 500. It all makes a difference.

“People just need to get behind him.

“I know there’s been a lot of chat on Twitter but it’s going to be a very, very hard fight for Isaac.

“He knows that and isn’t taking it lightly.”

The former English and Commonwealth champion first has a tickover fight lined up in Hull on Friday, October 27.

Lowe is set for a six-round contest against a yet to be confirmed opponent on a show promoted by Wood and his VIP Boxing team.

It will present the former Lancaster Boxing Academy youngster with some much-needed ring time.

His last fight was a four-round technical draw with European champion Dennis Ceylan in Denmark in March and he has had less than 10 rounds in the last 12 months after seeing other fights fall through.

Both Lowe and Harrington will be ringside when Ceylan goes into the lion’s den against home favourite, long-time friend and sparring partner Josh Warrington in Leeds on Saturday, a shot at the IBF world title on the line.

“He’s looking like he’s enjoying being back in the gym,” said Harrington.

“Last year when nothing was nailed down his emotions were a bit up and down.

“He’s still only a young lad, he’s only 23 but he’s maturing and just can’t wait to be back in the ring.”

Lowe has tickets available for his ring return in Hull.

Call 07543 947221, get in touch with @IsaacLowe6 on Twitter or find him on Facebook.