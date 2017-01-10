Isaac Lowe: Dennis Ceylan’s team have picked the wrong man

Isaac Lowe believes Dennis Ceylan’s team have picked the wrong man for the first defence of the Olympian’s European featherweight title.

Morecambe’s Commonwealth ruler heads to the unbeaten 27-year-old’s backyard in Denmark in March in a bid to continue his rapid rise in the fight game.

Final details are to be confirmed but is understood the fight is pencilled in for March 18 at the Arena Nord in Frederikshavn where Ceylan saw off British ruler Ryan Walsh to lift the title in October.

Lowe believes he has been selected due to his inexperience, the 22-year-old Westgate Warrior will be competing in just his 15th professional fight against a man who is 18-0-1 as a pro.

“It’s a massive test,” said the former English champion.

“But I’ve boxed in the biggest venues on the biggest shows over here.

“He’s a former Olympian and they’ve picked me out.

“They’ve picked the wrong one though. They’ve picked me because I’ve only had 14 fights and I’m only still young.

“They think they can have it all their own way but I’m not a kid, I’m a man and I’m going in there to do a job on him.”

One fear Lowe has about his first fight on foreign soil is the uncertainty about scoring if the fight goes the full 12 rounds, something he is yet to do in the paid ranks.

“There’s always a danger (of the scores not going his way),” he said.

“All I want is a fair crack of the whip but if it’s a close fight and it goes to the scorecards 95 per cent will give it to him because it’s in his backyard and they don’t want him to get beaten.

“I have to go over there and make sure it’s not a close fight.

“I’m going to smash him up in his backyard and come back with that belt.

“Morecambe and Lancaster is going to make more history again because they’re going to have a European champion too.”

Ceylan has an impressive amateur and professional pedigree, competing at the London 2012 Olympics, where he lost in the first round to Ireland’s silver medalist John Joe Nevin.

He is unbeaten since turning over but Lowe is unfazed by the task that faces him.

“The Olympics is the Olympics, it’s amateur boxing and it was back in 2012,” he said.

“So what, who cares? He’s a man with two legs and two arms.

“It’s only me and him in the ring. He can have 10,000 there, or 10 million it doesn’t matter.

“We’re going to get in there and he’ll look me in the eye and realise I’m not afraid.

“Then we’ll see what kind of man he is.”